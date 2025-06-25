Putra Heights gas explosion investigation results due tomorrow

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Menteri Besar’s Office confirmed the technical investigation into the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion will conclude tomorrow as planned.

Press secretary Jay Jay Denis stated the investigative team is finalising the report before public release.

“The investigation into the Putra Heights incident is on track for completion tomorrow. The team will then prepare the findings for disclosure,“ Denis said in a statement today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had earlier indicated the report on the April 1 blast would be ready by June 26.

Authorities will align the technical findings with ongoing criminal investigations before sharing details.

The explosion, which disrupted utilities and raised safety concerns, prompted calls for stricter pipeline monitoring.