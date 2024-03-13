BALLON D’OR winner Aitana Bonmati has her eyes on a quadruple with FC Barcelona Femeni.

Bonmati has been playing for the women’s team of the Spanish giants ever since she joined their youth academy back in 2012.

The midfielder has made over 170 appearances for El Femeni, contributing 59 goals and bagging 43 assists.

The 26-year-old who is often compared to Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta says that this is the one thing their dominant side has yet to achieve.

“We achieved a lot in the last year but there’s one thing we have not achieved yet which is to win four titles in a single season,” she said.

FC Barcelona Femeni’s highest major trophy count in a single season is three. Securing a quadruple would be the icing on the cake for Bonmati’s prime years as a footballer.

“We will see at the end of the season but we are going to fight to win the four titles.”

The Spanish national team will be looking to secure Olympic Gold after qualifying by winning UEFA Nations League in a blockbuster match against France 2-0 with Bonmati being on the scoresheet.

Bonmati, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2023, and FIFA’s The Best award in 2024 says that although she has various accolades as an individual, it’s all about the mentality that wills her to accomplish these feats.

“I think the most difficult (thing) for me is to have the mentality... day to day,” the midfielder said.

“The resilience to keep fighting and keep training hard when things go wrong. Maybe you have bad days also because we are normal people so it’s the mentality to keep fighting.”

