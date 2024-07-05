DSA: Korea and Malaysia to explore new areas of cooperation in defence industry

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today received a courtesy visit from South Korean Minister of Defence Acquisition Programme Administration (DAPA) Major General (Rtd) Seok Jong Gun.

The Defence Ministry said the meeting, held on the sidelines of the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (NATSEC) Asia 2024 exhibition here, discussed, among other things, the direction of the defence industry for both countries.

“They exchanged views on new areas of cooperation in the defence industry that can be explored by both countries,“ the ministry said in a statement.

It said Mohamed Khaled also held a bilateral meeting with Zimbabwe Defence Minister Oppah Chamu Zvipange Munchiguri Kashiri on the second day of the DSA and NATSEC exhibition.

The Defence Ministry said the two ministers discussed opportunities for cooperation that could be explored between the two countries in the future.

The DSA and NATSEC exhibition, held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here, which will end on Thursday, showcases the world’s most advanced electronic warfare technologies and assets in the land, air and sea defence sectors.

The biennial event, now in its 18th edition themed Building Resilient Nations For The Next Generation, has attracted the participation of 1,324 companies from 60 countries, with 34 countries having their pavilions, including Turkiye, China, the United Arab Emirates, Italy and the United States.