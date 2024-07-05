K’tan cops seize various items worth RM3.2 million under Op Taring Wawasan

PASIR MAS: The Seventh Batallion of the General Operations Force (GOF) recorded a total of 153 cases, involving the seizure of various goods totalling RM3.2 million and the arrest of 119 individuals, under Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan in the past month.

GOF Southeast Brigade deputy commander ACP Hakemal Hawari described the achievement as “very good”.

He said the biggest seizure involved offences committed under the Customs Act, with 16 cases involving seizures worth RM1.03 million and the arrest of six individuals.

“Throughout the assignment this time, the GOF Seventh Batallion also recorded 18 cases under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, with the arrest of two individuals under Section 39B of the act,” he said.

He said this after witnessing the handing over and acceptance of duties between the GOF’s Seventh Batallion and Eighth Batallion at the Lubok Setol Headquarters meeting room in Rantau Panjang here today.