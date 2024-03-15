Boy, 5, sustains burns in Kuala Perlis house fire

KUALA PERLIS: A five-year-old boy suffered burns on his back, left hand and both legs in a fire involving two houses in Kampung Seberang Alur this evening.

Perlis Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Fire Superintendent Norazwan Hashim said the boy, who suffered burns ranging from 30 to 40 per cent, was taken to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) in Kangar.

Norazwan said a call on the incident was received at 5.15 pm, and 40 firefighters went to the scene.

“Two houses were in flames, with the first 90 per cent destroyed while the second 60 per cent razed. The fire was brought under control at 5.54 pm,“ he told reporters at the scene.

Norazwan said initial information suggests that the fire started in the kitchen of the first house before it spread to the neighbouring unit.

“At the time of the incident, three children, including the victim, were in the first house, while the second house was unoccupied,” he said.

The cause of the fire and total damage are being investigated. -Bernama