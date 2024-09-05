Faisal’s family leaves it to police to investigate

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Faisal Halim’s family is leaving the matter completely to the police to investigate into the incident that befell the Selangor FC winger.

His father, Abdul Halim Saad, 60, said he and his family accepted the incident involving the fourth of five siblings and considered it to be God’s provision.

“I would like to thank the police for handling this case well and we leave it completely to them to carry out further investigations.

“On behalf of the family, I am also grateful for the support given to us as a family for us to be stronger in accepting the qada and qadar of Allah. Alhamdulillah we are still strong,“ he said when met by reporters after the Yasin recitation and prayers for Faisal Halim at the Mengkuang Titi Homestay Hall, here on Wednesday (May 8) night.

More than 300 people comprising local residents and community leaders attended the ceremony organised by DNA Faisal Halim Football Club.

Abdul Halim described the sensational Harimau Malaya winger as a strong and resilient person who could accept what happened to him and even seemed to be getting more and more eager to recover.

He said that for the time being, he wanted to give Faisal some time and space to recover, adding that he would go to Shah Alam in a day or two to visit him and that his family had not decided whether to move Faisal to Penang.

Meanwhile, DNA Faisal Halim Football Club president Ammar Muhamad Pauzi said tonight’s ceremony was held out of love for Faisal, who was also a native of Mengkuang Titi and a well-liked individual among the locals, and who also trained the young players in the village.

“He (Faisal) is not just a footballer, but he wants football here to develop and help produce more players like himself. We are deeply disappointed by what happened to him and hope he fully recovers,“ he said.

On Sunday, Faisal, who is better known as ‘Mickey’, was splashed with acid at a shopping centre in Kota Damansara, Selangor and was confirmed to have suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body after undergoing the first surgery on Sunday night, while his movement and speech had also been affected.