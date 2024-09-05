Navigating motherhood with grace

Influential mums shed light on realities of contemporary parenting

AS Mother’s Day approaches, it is time to shine the spotlight on the ultimate MVPs in our lives – mummy dearest! But this year, let us take a fresh spin on celebrating these incredible women. Diving into the world of influencer moms, these social media mavens effortlessly navigate between baby burps, kids throwing tantrums and brand collaborations. theSun had the opportunity to speak with three influencer mums, all of whom have children of various ages and career paths, to take a peek into their experiences and share insights with readers. From their heartfelt stories to savvy product endorsements, these mum influencers leverage their online platforms with grace, humour and authenticity, offering a glimpse into the complexities and joys of contemporary motherhood. So let us explore their mom influencer phenomenon and uncover the secrets behind their Insta-worthy lives.

Charis Ow First on the list, we have the newbie who just stepped into the world of mummyhood. Meet Charis Ow, 32, a multi-talented content creator and the visionary behind the clothing line NIKO & CLARE. Ow is a proud mother to her nine-month-old son Scotley Zach. Experiencing motherhood for the first time is a significant milestone that many women eagerly anticipate. Ow reflects on her journey into motherhood, expressing her astonishment at “how much strength we have within us as women”. Recalling the challenges of childbirth and the subsequent recovery, Ow marvels at her body’s resilience. Despite enduring the rigours of a C-section, she finds herself amazed by her body’s ability to endure and heal. “Even though it was surgery, the healing process was pretty challenging on me physically. I was nearly depressed because I felt so immobile. I’ve been the most immobile in my life during that one to two-week period of recovery,” she recounts.

Ow goes on to highlight the remarkable capacity of mothers to function under demanding circumstances, including coping with sleep deprivation and nurturing their newborns through the initial months. “Little sleep, taking care of the baby for the first three months. I underestimated how much strength I have within myself,” she shares. Continuing her reflection, Ow shares the intricate balance of managing her career alongside her role as a mother and influencer. “If there’s one thing I’ve learned about balancing my role as a mom and managing my career, it’s the importance of prioritising. It’s crucial to discern what truly matters to you and dare to decline opportunities that don’t align with your values or goals. We all operate within the finite constraints of time, energy, and capacity, both mentally and emotionally. “Being able to prioritise has truly been instrumental in enabling me to navigate both spheres of my life,” Ow emphasises. She then adds another valuable tip for mothers out there: “Do not hesitate to seek help. Whether it’s from family members or utilising childcare services, there’s no shame in reaching out for assistance. Ultimately, it’s about ensuring that you can fulfil your responsibilities while also nurturing your career aspirations and providing for your family,” she explains.

Discussing her experiences, Ow offers advice despite still being relatively new to motherhood, emphasising the importance of trusting one’s instincts amid the overwhelming amount of information and opinions. “As a mother, you know your baby best as much as you would like to take advice from more experienced people, but at the end of the day, it’s between you and your child. If that advice doesn’t work, chuck it. Don’t follow it anymore. Do what works for you and your child,” she affirms. For her first Mother’s Day celebration, Ow plans to keep it intimate, opting for a simple meal with her immediate family. “It’s my first time celebrating Mother’s Day. I don’t know what to expect, honestly. A meal with my little family? That would already make me very happy, just being able to spend time with my husband and my baby.”

Nurazlina Md Nasib Another mommy influencer is Nurazlina Md Nasib, also known as Azlieyna Eppy, a 28-year-old housewife, businesswoman, and content creator. Nurazlina is a mother of two children Muhammad Elfy, aged 8, and Muhammad Edra, aged 5. Reflecting on her experiences as a mother, especially as her children grow older, Nurazlina acknowledges the challenges that come with their growth. “We always wish they could stay young forever, but that’s not the reality. I feel like they’re growing up too fast, and it makes me realise the challenges ahead. Despite this, I’ll always cherish the wonderful memories with my kids.”

Nurazlina also reveals her strategy for balancing her children’s schooling with her career as an influencer. “As a mother, wife and influencer, time management is paramount. While my kids are at school, I dedicate myself to work and ensure all content is submitted before deadlines. Once they return home, my focus shifts entirely to them, assisting with homework and giving them my full attention. It’s about prioritising what matters most and staying focused on our goals, both individually and as a family,” she advised. Not only that, she also reflects on the valuable lessons she has learned from her children, particularly her firstborn, which have influenced her as both a mother and an individual. “My firstborn child taught me the value of patience in every facet of life, thereby assisting me in navigating the challenges that I will face in the real world.”

Drawing from her experience raising two boys, Nurazlina offers heartfelt advice to mothers who may find themselves struggling to balance the myriad demands of parenthood. “Being a mom is undeniably tough. The to-do list seems never-ending, and time always feels too short. But amid the chaos, remember this: you are the very best mom to your kids. “We are all supermums to our children, but it’s crucial not to push yourself too hard until you reach burnout. Remember, you’re human, not a robot. Don’t harbour guilt within yourself; instead, embrace the truth that you are indeed the greatest mother in the world,” she added. In her words lies a gentle reminder that self-compassion and self-care are essential ingredients in the recipe of motherhood, ensuring that every mother thrives while nurturing the precious lives entrusted to her care.

Anne Rajasaikaran Anne Rajasaikaran has a prestigious background in beauty pageantry, having clinched the titles of Mrs. Malaysia International Global 22 and Mrs. Malaysia International World 23. Beyond her pageant successes, Anne, 42, is a proud mother of three wonderful children, aged 10, nine and seven. Anne is also a savvy entrepreneur, having launched her cosmetics brand tailored specifically for Asian women. This makeup line, entirely developed in Malaysia, caters to the unique needs and preferences of its target demographic. Balancing her career as an entrepreneur as well as in the beauty pageant industry with the responsibilities of motherhood requires careful planning and effective time management. Anne shares her approach to maintaining this delicate balance. “Time management is key for me. I meticulously plan my week, day, and even month in advance. My yearly schedule revolves around my children’s school breaks and holidays to ensure I’m present for important moments in their lives. It’s essential that they attend all their classes, tuition sessions, sports activities, and art classes.”

Anne acknowledges the invaluable support she receives from her family, which enables her to stick to her schedule. She firmly believes in the importance of discipline and structure in her children’s lives. Additionally, with such amazing achievements, Anne also faces unique challenges and opportunities in her career trajectory as a beauty pageant winner and mother of three. “I have been told that I didn’t fit the requirements of a beauty queen participant – it took me years to get away from this mindset and of course, everyone was proven wrong when I won. “I was also told that my kids would suffer having such an ambitious mother who wanted it all; thank god, so far my kids are well grounded and they do not have any issues with their parents working to pursue their ambitions. I simply believe that no one can dictate what you wish to be and only you decide on your destiny,” she says.