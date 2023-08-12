$!Bugatti Chiron Super Sport ’57 One of One’: Homage To The Type 57 SC Atlantic

Bugatti commemorates 90 years of the Type 57 SC Atlantic with a bespoke creation, the Chiron Super Sport ’57 One of One.’ Crafted in collaboration with a passionate Bugatti enthusiast, this unique masterpiece pays homage to the iconic design of the Type 57 SC Atlantic, a timeless creation by Jean Bugatti. The customer’s lifelong love for the classic model and a visit to the Mullin Automotive Museum served as the catalyst for this exceptional project. The journey began when the customer’s husband surprised her for her 70th birthday with a personal invitation from Bugatti to configure her own Chiron Super Sport. Drawing inspiration from the Type 57 SC Atlantic she first encountered 20 years ago, the customer and Jascha Straub, Lead Designer Sur Mesure at Bugatti, embarked on a co-creation journey to bring the ’57 One of One’ to life.

The exterior of the Chiron Super Sport pays homage to the Type 57 SC Atlantic’s striking silver-tinted blue hue, meticulously recreated to capture the essence of the original. The interior of the ’57 One of One’ is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, featuring the iconic ‘Dancing Elephant’ sculpture of Rembrandt Bugatti is delicately embroidered on the headrests, symbolising the customer’s passion for animals. Jascha Straub, Lead Designer Sur Mesure at Bugatti, highlighted the customer’s active engagement and enthusiasm throughout the design process, stating, “Her perspective, rooted in a profound respect for Bugatti’s heritage, and driven by a desire to craft an authentic homage, guided us in creating a vehicle that stands at the intersection of history and innovative engineering.”