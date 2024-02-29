BYD Seal Early Booking Campaign Extended Following 1,300+ Bookings Surge

DURING the recent launch of the BYD Seal at The Exchange TRX, Sime Darby Motors (SDM) and BYD Malaysia celebrated the overwhelming success of the electric vehicle model, which garnered over 1,300 bookings within just 4 days. Responding to the tremendous demand for the electric sedan, SDM is thrilled to extend its early booking campaign until March 3, 2024. Customers who place a booking for the BYD Seal through the official website or at nationwide showrooms before the deadline will receive enticing benefits, including complimentary home chargers and free Gentari or ChargEV charging credits worth RM800, subject to Terms and Conditions.

According to Jeffrey Gan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, SDM, the BYD Seal has received rave reviews from car enthusiasts. Gan stated, “The new model has been widely recognised for its superior quality and exceptional performance, coupled with a highly competitive pricing strategy.” He emphasised the comprehensive BYD network coverage across all regions, ensuring excellent service for all customers, which underscores the confidence in BYD’s products in Malaysia. This reaffirms SDM’s commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality vehicles and unparalleled customer service.

The BYD Seal is available in RWD Premium and Performance AWD variants, priced from RM179,800 and RM199,800, respectively. It offers a variety of colours such as Arctic Blue (exclusive to the Performance variant), Cosmos Black, Atlantis Grey, and Aurora White (for the Premium model).

Equipped with state-of-the-art features, the Seal provides an impressive battery range of up to 650km, ensuring extended journeys with minimal charging stops. Utilising BYD’s advanced e-platform 3.0 technology, the high-performance EV combines intelligence, efficiency, and unparalleled safety features.

The launch of the Seal by SDM was accompanied by an extensive aftersales package designed to elevate the ownership experience. The vehicle comes with a comprehensive warranty package, offering peace of mind to all owners. This package includes a 6-year or 150,000km vehicle warranty, 8-year or 160,000km battery warranty, and an equally robust 8-year or 150,000km drive unit warranty. With these industry-leading warranties, SDM reaffirms its dedication to providing unparalleled after-sales support, ensuring that every BYD owner enjoys the utmost confidence and satisfaction throughout their ownership journey.

Additionally, SDM offers optional Standard and Plus Service packages tailored to suit individual needs. Available for durations of 3 years, 6 years, and 8 years, these packages include exclusive enhancements such as tire alignment, balancing, and rotation for the BYD Seal model. These service plans empower owners to safeguard their investment while mitigating potential future price increases, ensuring significant cost savings over the long term.