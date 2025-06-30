Three foreigners arrested, fake firearms seized in Segambut raid

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested three foreigners and seized hundreds of counterfeit firearms, including Walther P99 pistols, M4 Carbines, and Colt AR-15s, during a raid on a terrace house in Segambut this afternoon.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Investigation Intelligence deputy director SAC Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin confirmed the arrests, stating that the suspects, aged between 35 and 45, included one woman.

Simultaneous raids were also conducted in Selangor and Johor.

“Police also seized fake Heckler and Koch MP5 rifles, CZ, Glock 17, Sand Viper, and Browning pistols,“ he told reporters at the scene.

Additionally, ball bearing crossbows and spear guns were confiscated.

The counterfeit firearms were reportedly stored at the premises for repackaging before being sold openly on social media platforms.

Authorities are still determining the market value and exact quantity of the seized items.

The suspects will be investigated under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960, as well as Sections 6(1)(c) and 39(b) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Zairulnizam urged social media administrators to monitor sales activities on their platforms, warning that police would collaborate with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to take strict action against illegal sales.