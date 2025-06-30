Perak ensures NR-REE mining follows strict environmental safeguards

LENGGONG: The Perak government has pledged that non-radioactive rare earth element (NR-REE) mining will not compromise environmental safety.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad emphasised that while NR-REE mining offers economic benefits, environmental protection remains a top priority.

Saarani stated that modern techniques like In-Situ Leaching (ISL) will replace traditional excavation methods.

ISL involves injecting ammonium sulfate solution underground to dissolve rare earth elements, which are then extracted without large-scale land disruption.

“Our pilot project in Mukim Kenering strictly follows Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) guidelines.

“The ISL method ensures minimal environmental impact, prevents deforestation, and eliminates landslide risks,” he said during the Perak Sejahtera 2030 progress report presentation.

The state will halt any NR-REE operations violating SOPs or technical agency requirements.

Saarani added that Perak’s NR-REE reserves, estimated at 1.7 million metric tonnes, are primarily located in forest reserves across Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Larut Matang, and Selama.