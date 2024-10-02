$!Chery Malaysia Launches Exclusive ‘Chery to Chery Trade-in Campaign’

Exclusive Trade-in Offer: Chery Malaysia is offering an additional RM3,000 on top of the trade-in-offer price for loyal Chery customers who trade in their old Chery vehicles and intend to purchase a brand-new and more advanced Chery vehicle.

Chery Malaysia has unveiled its latest initiative, the ‘Chery to Chery Trade-in Campaign,’ offering loyal Chery owners an exclusive opportunity to seamlessly upgrade to a new Chery vehicle. This campaign aims to enhance the ownership experience for Chery enthusiasts by simplifying the trade-in process and providing exclusive incentives for their brand loyalty.

Seamless Upgrade: The campaign provides Chery owners with an opportunity to upgrade to the latest models equipped with cutting-edge features and enhancements designed to elevate the driving experience.

Commitment to Innovation: With a commitment to modern innovation, sustainability, and futuristic design, Chery is dedicated to providing its customers with the latest advancements in automotive technology.

Participation Details:

Chery owners can visit any Chery showrooms nationwide starting from February 9, 2024, to participate in the ‘Chery to Chery Trade-In Campaign.’Chinese New Year Festivities:

To usher in the Year of the Dragon, Chery Malaysia is hosting Chinese New Year festivities across all its showrooms nationwide from February 9 to 24. Customers are invited to celebrate with more than just cars, as the event will feature activities such as Chinese calligraphy writing, workshops on the art of Chinese paper-cutting, games, and lion dance performances.

Upcoming Vehicle Launch:

In addition to its current lineup consisting of the Omoda 5 and the Tiggo 8 Pro, Chery Malaysia will be launching the Omoda E5, a pure electric vehicle, in March this year.

For more information about Chery’s fleet of vehicles and to participate in the ‘Chery to Chery Trade-in Campaign,’ visit www.chery.my.