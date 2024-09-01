Court allows 1MBD subsidiaries to interrogate Jho Low's mother over jewellery purchase

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today allowed the application of two subsidiaries of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) to question the mother of Low Taek Jho or Jho Low regarding jewellery allegedly purchased by the fugitive businessman valued at US$1.695 million.

Lawyer K. Siva Kumar, representing 1MDB, said during the online proceeding before Judge Hayatul Akmal Abdul Azizt the court has allowed the application of 1MDB Energy Limited and 1MDB Energy (Langat) Limited, the third and fourth plaintiffs, to question Puan Sri Goh Gaik Ewe as the sixth defendant.

“The court has granted permission to both plaintiffs to conduct interrogatories against the sixth defendant (Goh) by presenting nine written questions, and Goh is required to answer these questions in writing through an affidavit.

“The affidavit sworn by Goh will be filed in court and handed over to the lawyers of both plaintiffs within 14 days,“ he said when contacted.

According to Siva Kumar, if Goh fails to answer these questions, she will be barred from defending herself in the lawsuit proceedings, her defence will be cancelled without further order, and the plaintiffs are free to apply for a judgment against her.

The notice of interrogatory application was filed by two 1MDB subsidiaries on Oct 27 last year, seeking, among others, Goh to answer questions about the type of jewellery given by Jho Low and when and where it was given to her.

The application was made to reclaim jewellery purchased at a cost of US$1.695 million using funds traceable by the two subsidiaries and since the documents on the cost were not disclosed, interrogatories are relevant to establish the existence of the items.

On May 7, 2021, 1MDB and its four subsidiaries - 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited; 1MDB Energy Limited; 1MDB Energy (Langat) Limited and Global Diversified Investment Company Limited, formerly known as 1MDB Global Investments Limited - filed the suit against Jho Low, his parents, elder sister May Lin, younger brother Taek Szen and Jho Low’s business associate Eric Tan Kim Loong.

Based on the writ of summons, 1MDB is claiming US$661 million from Jho Low; US$41 million, US$397 million, US$608 million and US$1.9 billion each from Jho Low and Tan; and US$325 million from Jho Low and his father Hock Peng.

1MDB Global Investments Limited is claiming US$630 million from Jho Low, Hock Peng and Tan as well as US$2 million from Taek Szen, Jho Low and Tan.

The plaintiffs are also seeking US$3.5 million from May Lin and Jho Low and US$1.695 million from Goh, Jho Low and Tan over the purchase of jewellery and secret profits, in addition to US$25.5 million from Jho Low, Tan, Hock Peng and Taek Szen. -Bernama