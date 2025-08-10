Elderly man arrested for arson attack on second wife’s house in Terengganu

BANDAR PERMAISURI: A 79-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting his second wife’s house on fire in Kampung Langkap Baru early this morning.

Setiu district police chief Supt Mohd Zain Mat Dris confirmed the arrest at the Chabang Tiga police station in Kuala Terengganu at 4.11 am.

The suspect was spotted by his stepson throwing an object at the house around 1 am.

The stepson also witnessed the man entering the house through the kitchen window before it caught fire.

No injuries were reported as the stepson, who was inside the house at the time, remained unharmed.

Police have remanded the suspect for four days under Section 435 of the Penal Code for further investigation. - Bernama