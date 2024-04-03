Coway remains top choice

KUALA LUMPUR: Coway celebrates 18 years of service in Malaysia, standing as a beacon of excellence since its inception in 2006. The company's commitment to enhancing the quality of life has garnered numerous awards, which demonstrate consumers' confidence in Coway's products and services.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Coway Malaysia and Head of Asia Region Business Unit, Coway Co. Ltd, Kyle Choi said: “2024 marks Coway’s 18th year of dedicated service to the Malaysian market. Reflecting on this journey, Coway would like to express our immense gratitude for the trust and support from the Malaysian public that have moulded us into where we are today, thank you for choosing Coway as your preferred choice in wellness and innovation.”

Being awarded Platinum under the Water Purifier category for the 7th time last year, the consistent recognition at the Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Awards for nine consecutive years since 2015 has further solidified Coway’s position as a leading household solution brand.

This award holds special significance, stemming from consumer votes and reflecting the trust Malaysians has placed in Coway's water purifiers and has been recognised to assist consumers in identifying value-for-money, reliable, and deserving brands in the marketplace.

Coway continues to shine as the preferred choice among consumers by securing the International Heritage Brand Award - Best Water Purifier Brand title at the Asia Halal Brand Awards (AHBA) in 2023, winning its sixth consecutive awards by AHBA (2017, 2019 – 2023).

The award involves consumer nominations and a stringent evaluation process by industry practitioners, affirming Coway's commitment to excellence and compliance within the diverse marketplace.

Coway recently secured notable victories in the consumer market at the Putra Brand Awards 2023 and Putra Aria Brand Awards 2023, thanks to the consumer votes. The brand achieved Silver in the Home Improvement Products & Stores category (Putra Brand Awards) and Gold in the Personal, Household & Outdoor Appliances category (Putra Aria Brand Awards), affirming Coway's continued excellence in providing top-tier solutions for Malaysians.

These awards, initiated by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As) and endorsed by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), affirm Coway’s ongoing excellence in providing innovative solutions for Malaysians.

The 2023 Brand Health Study report by KANTAR on Coway Malaysia revealed that Malaysians voted Coway as their top choice. The brand not only claimed the number one position in 'Willing to Purchase Brand' but also secured the top spot in 'Brand Awareness' within the water purifier category. This data serves as clear evidence of Coway's strong consumer appeal, reflecting its assurance to delivering products and services that resonate with the needs and preferences of Malaysians.

Besides being the top favourite brand among Malaysian consumers, Coway has also bagged the title as the top favoured employer among Malaysian employees for three consecutive years (2021 - 2023), winning first place in the Home and Wellness category at the prestigious GRADUAN Brand Awards 2023.

This award, cherished for its focus on both employers and employees, provides valuable insights into what attracts talent when choosing preferred workplaces in diverse sectors across Malaysia. This recognition underscores Coway's commitment to employer branding and visibility, showcasing its appeal to talent across diverse sectors in Malaysia.