KUALA LUMPUR: MySchoolBus @Wilayah initiative will kick off next week and will ferry more than 10,000 students residing in Kuala Lumpur’s low-cost housing areas.

The free bus service is a programme under the MySchoolBus @Wilayah initiative, as reported by The Star.

The number of applications for the free bus services for the 2024/2025 schooling session had increased compared to 2023, as quoted by Kuala Lumpur Mayor, Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh.

“RM13 million to RM15 million was allocated to fund this programme annually, including RM100 for each student monthly.

“Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has appointed 107 bus operators in Kuala Lumpur to provide 221 buses and vans to ferry students to school.

The initiative was initially called the Free School Bus Aid Programme in 2017, before it was rebranded to the MySchoolBus @Wilayah, under the Federal Territories Ministry’s Program Usaha Jaya Insan (Puji).

Kamarulzaman was quoted saying this would lessen the financial burden of the families.

Last year, transport expert Rosli Khan reported that the initiative benefited over 15,128 schoolchildren in Kuala Lumpur, ensuring equal access to education through a convenient and safe mode of transportation for students.

