“It was a shock” - Rafidah calls for govt to address Goodyear closure

PETALING JAYA: Former minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz (pix) has urged the government to address the situation in response to the planned closure of Goodyear’s manufacturing plant in Shah Alam.

FMT reported that Rafidah has stressed the importance of the government obtaining comprehensive information on the number of companies that have ceased operations in Malaysia and thoroughly analysing the reasons behind these closures.

“It was an unexpected shock to read in the media about a long-time entity in the industrial sector, Goodyear, having decided to close its operations in Malaysia. It must give us pause to understand why.

“The government must quickly respond to such developments. While touting billions of possible investments, expectations being mooted and discussed, it is so important that industrial and business entities which are already here do not close shop and leave for other countries,” Rafidah said in a statement.

Rafidah’s remarks come following Goodyear’s announcement of the closure of its Shah Alam factory by June 30, affecting 550 employees.

Goodyear Asia Pacific president Nathaniel Madarang stated that the move is part of the “Goodyear Forward” transformation initiative aimed at streamlining the company’s operations.

In her statement, Rafidah also said the need for caution regarding the reliance on the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

She insisted that detailed MoUs should encompass commitments to site locations and workforce considerations, as well as include the volume and value of annual expected sales, joint ventures, and other relevant information, especially if the prime minister or a minister is a witness.

“We must strive to make Malaysia the location of choice for investors both domestic and foreign,“ she said.

