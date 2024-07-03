SHAH ALAM: American tire manufacturer Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will be closing their manufacturing plant in Shah Alam, effective June 30, 2024.

The closure is expected to be complete by the end of the year and will affect 550 positions associated with the factory.

The closure was announced by the company via an internal statement issued to its associates by Goodyear’s Asia Pacific president, Nathaniel Madarang.

The decision is part of Goodyear’s “transformation programme,” known as Goodyear Forward, aimed at optimising the company’s footprint and portfolio, and delivering significant margin expansion. The programme includes specific actions to deliver annualised cost reductions of USD1.0 billion by 2025 to maintain competitiveness and leadership in the industry.

Goodyear Malaysia Berhad established its own manufacturing plant based in Shah Alam, Selangor in 1972, which went on to become the company’s first tire plant to be certified for ISO 9002 standards in 1992

