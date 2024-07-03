Johor police seize drugs worth RM7.61 million since January this year

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police seized 1.25 tonnes of various types of drugs worth RM7.61 million between Jan 1 this year and yesterday.

State police chief CP M Kumar said a total of 5,061 individuals involved in various drug-related offences were also arrested, with 66 of them being drug addicts.

“During the same period, property belonging to the syndicates, worth RM4.19 million was seized,” he said at a press conference at the Johor contingent police headquarters here today.

He said that out of the total number of arrests, 432 people, aged 18 to 71, were detained through the special operations dubbed Op Tapis Khas conducted statewide for three days starting Monday (March 4).

“Also arrested in the operations are 54 suspects on police’s wanted list,” he said, adding that in the operation various drugs worth RM571,793 were also seized which could be used by 32,814 addicts.

Police also busted a drug trafficking syndicate that acted as a one-stop centre by supplying various types of major drugs in the market since December last year, following raids at five condominium units and a terrace house in Johor Bahru and Seri Alam.

“In the raids, six individuals, aged 29 to 39, were arrested along with 5,772 grams (g) of ecstasy powder, 206.65g of ecstasy pills, 267.6g (erimin 5 pills), 288.4g (ketamine), 127.5g (syabu) and 88.20g (ganja) with a total value of RM510,628,” he said adding that these types of drugs are in high demand in the market at the moment. - Bernama