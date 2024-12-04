Many Malaysians grow up speaking several languages due to the country’s multi-ethnic nature.

TikTok user @julianapija recently uploaded a video of her mother speaking fluent Tamil to her neighbours during a Raya celebration that is taking place at their house.

In the video, her mother can be seen coaxing her Indian neighbour to eat more.

However when he politely refuses and gets up to take his plate to the kitchen, her mum then fluently informs in Tamil to just place his plate on the ground instead.

Her mother then later teases her daughter by saying, “She doesn’t understand anything” in Tamil.

ALSO READ: Elderly Malay man explains old proverb in fluent Tamil

@julianapija captions the video, “My mother is so happy when the Indian neighbours swing by for Raya. She speaks Tamil right away.”

The TikTok video has since gotten over 926K views with many TikTok users impressed by her mother’s fluency.

“This makes me miss my neighbours back home. There would be free lemang all throughout Eid and chicken rendang at every house. I miss my hometown folks in the Petaling Jaya area. Those who know Taman Medan, Taman Perangsang Permai, it’s the best,” shared a nostalgic TikTok user.’

“In my area, there is a Malay family can speak fluent Tamil because they had a wonderful relationship with their neighbours. Back then, religion and ethnicity didn’t matter. During Hari Raya, we would visit each other for the celebrations. When I celebrated Hari Raya, they would come to my house,” shared another netizen.

READ MORE:

Chinese boy speaks fluent Tamil with Indian neighbours

Mak cik in her 90s impresses Malaysians with her fluency in Hokkien and nine other languages