PETALING JAYA: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)’s recent report, ‘The Living on the Edge Key Findings’ has revealed that the current minimum wage of RM1,500 is “too low and insufficient for the workers”.

UNICEF opines it should be bumped up to RM2,102 monthly, which is more in line with RM2,700 living wage proposed by Bank Negara Malaysia.

According to the report, the calculation takes into consideration key factors such as cost of living, poverty line income, median wage, and productivity.

Along with a higher minimum wage, UNICEF advocates for universal childcare allowance and universal allowance for PWDs (person with disabilities).

They are suggesting a universal childcare allowance of RM200 per month for moms-to-be until their kids turn two and a universal for all PWDs and their caregivers.

UNICEF also advocates that all workers in Malaysia should have coverage from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO), no matter what job they have.

This would ensure their protection against injury, unemployment and inadequate or no income during old age.

