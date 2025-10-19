King and Queen extend Deepavali greetings to Malaysian Hindus

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia have extended Deepavali greetings to all Hindus in the country.

Their message was shared through Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page.

“May this Deepavali celebration bring rays of happiness, well-being and prosperity to all who celebrate it,“ the post stated.

Deepavali, known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated by Hindus across Malaysia tomorrow. – Bernama