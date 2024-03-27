Man pleads not guilty to causing death of robbery suspect

ALOR SETAR: An aluminum shop worker pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of causing the death of a robbery suspect recently.

The accused, Han Boon Hou, 33, made the plea after the charge was read before Magistrate Siti Norhidayah Mohd Noor.

He is accused of causing the death of Mohd Shazwan Idzauddin Ishak, 29, by committing a rash or negligent act on March 19 at 6.39 am behind the BSN building in Kuala Kedah.

The charge was framed under Section 304A of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor J. Banusha appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Lim Wei Yong.

The court set bail at RM3,000 with one surety and ordered him to report to the nearest police station every month until the conclusion of the case, scheduling May 19 for the next case mention.

Meanwhile, in the Sessions Court, three men, including Mohd Shazwan Idzauddin (the deceased), were charged with the attempted gang robbery of Han on March 19, under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and caning, upon conviction.

Muhammad Zaki Zabani Osman, 28; Zazimi Hamid, 41; and Mohd Shazwan Idzauddin were accused of attempting to rob Han outside the Kuala Kedah Pharmacy near here, at 6.39 am.

Judge Noor Zaihan Mohamad Ali presided, while deputy public prosecutor Farhanah Fuad Mohamad Faiz appeared for the prosecution, and the accused were unrepresented.

No bail was offered to the accused, and the judge scheduled April 28 for the next case mention.

In the incident on March 19h, a man died during an attempted gang robbery in front of a pharmacy in Kuala Kedah near here.

Kota Setar District Police Chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir reportedly stated that three men riding on two motorcycles were believed to have attempted to rob a motorist, with one of them shattering the car’s front window.

He added that the driver accelerated the car in fear, colliding with one of the motorcycles ridden by a suspect who had attempted to block the car’s path. -Bernama