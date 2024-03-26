Man who damaged windscreen of ambulance using a ‘kwan tao’ arrested by police

SIBU: Police detained a 43-year-old man at 2pm yesterday in connection with damaging the windscreen of an ambulance that belongs to the Ministry of Health (KKM).

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspect is believed to have caused the damage to an ambulance at a car aircond workshop at about 12 noon yesterday.

“A report was lodged at 12.21pm yesterday, claiming that the suspect came to the aircond workshop and starting smashing the windscreen of the ambulance using a ‘kwan tao’ parang,” he said in a statement.

Based on the report, a police team from the Sibu police headquarters detained the suspect at 2pm and during the arrest, he was armed with a sickel-like dagger (kerambit).

Zulkipli added that the ‘kwan tao’ used by the suspect to damage the windscreen of the ambulance was found in the car driven by the suspect while he also tested positive for drugs (methamphetamine).

He added that police wre still investigating the motive for the attack. -Bernama