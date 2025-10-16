Malaysia customs uses AI scanners to combat wildlife smuggling at airports

SEMATAN: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department is upgrading airport monitoring systems with artificial intelligence scanners to combat wildlife smuggling.

Director-General Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin revealed that smuggling syndicates have been concealing sedated exotic animals in passenger luggage.

Frontline scanner operators now utilise neuro-behavioural detection systems to identify suspicious expressions or reactions.

Physical luggage inspections are conducted immediately when unusual behaviour is detected.

This initiative supports the Khazanah Integrated Operation’s goal of building an efficient intelligence-driven enforcement ecosystem.

OBK has effectively reduced smuggling activities and forced syndicates to alter their routes.

The operation minimises Malaysia’s role as a major smuggling hub through coordinated enforcement efforts.

OBK represents both an inter-agency enforcement effort and a national movement combining law enforcement with conservation commitment.

From April to September this year, OBK recorded 444 arrests and seizures valued at 338 million ringgit. – Bernama