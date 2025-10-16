MCMC to monitor online campaign materials for Sabah state election

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission will hold discussions with the Election Commission and the Royal Malaysia Police to monitor online campaign materials for the Sabah state election.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said these talks are crucial because much campaigning will occur online via social media platforms.

He stated that one key discussion point involves immediate actions the Election Commission can take against content violating election campaign rules.

Fahmi also requested the commission to engage with police for candidate representative briefings about false information and prohibited materials.

He made these remarks after presenting aid from the Kasih@HAWANA Fund to a journalist who lost his home in a Penampang landslide.

The aid presentation ceremony included Ministry of Communications secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Fahmi earlier announced a special committee between the communications commission and Election Commission for enforcement during the election period.

He expressed hope that the first meeting would occur next week to coordinate these efforts.

The Election Commission has set polling for the state election on November 29 with nomination day on November 15.

Early voting will take place on November 25 for eligible voters in the Sabah state election.

This election follows the dissolution of the 16th State Legislative Assembly on October 6. – Bernama