MCMC partners GSMA, MMU to conduct master class for telecommunication professionals

BARCELONA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA) and Multimedia University (MMU) to jointly organise and execute the ‘Converged Telecommunications Policy and Regulations Master Class’.

The MoU was signed at the Malaysian Pavilion at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024 (MWC2024) here Tuesday.

MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din said the new agreement would see the master class, conducted for telecommunications professionals in Malaysia since 2015, expanded across the ASEAN region.

“For the next three years, the master class will crisscross the ASEAN Member States, fostering cross-border learning and extensive collaboration. The journey is scheduled to commence in Jakarta, Indonesia this year,” he told Bernama.

Apart from the MoU, MCMC on Tuesday also signed a MoU with the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to collaborate on exchanging information and implementing best practices in the field of Information and Communications Technology.

The collaboration will focus, among others, on 5G ecosystem development and regulation, expanding digital connectivity in rural and urban areas and exploring emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Cloud Computing and Blockchain.

The second day of MWC2024 also saw the signing of a letter of intent (LOI) between MCMC and the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) for cooperation in the field of AI, including in knowledge-sharing and training.

“The spirit of the MoUs and LOI is essentially aimed at sharing knowledge and transferring expertise to improve the capabilities of all parties in dealing with technology-related issues such as fraud, opportunities and risks of AI technology and regulatory mechanisms in the new technology era,” Mohamad Salim said.

Besides MCMC, Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) and Ericsson have also reaffirmed their commitment via an exchange of MoU on Tuesday to ensure Malaysia continues to be a leading 5G nation by leveraging the latest 5G Advanced technologies.

Ericsson Malaysia head David Hägerbro, in a statement, said the next phase of 5G capabilities would allow businesses of all types to reap the benefits of enhanced mobility, flexibility, reliability and security.

“Malaysia’s 5G network is among the Top Five in the world and already leveraging the latest in 5G technology. It is ready for 5G Advanced and new use cases that emerge.

“Ericsson’s focus is on evolving and optimising it as the enabler to make Malaysia a leading digital nation,“ he said.

Apart from that, several more MoUs involving Malaysian companies were signed on Tuesday at the Malaysian Pavilion among others, CelcomDigi-Huawei-China Unicom, CelcomDigi–ZTE and YTL-SynaXG Technologies. - Bernama