11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: At least 11 Hindu devotees were killed and four injured when their vehicle plunged into a canal in Uttar Pradesh.

The victims were traveling to the Prithvinath temple in Gonda district, approximately 135 kilometres from Lucknow.

The vehicle carried 15 members from three families. According to local officials, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to fall into the Saryu canal.

Rescue operations were immediately launched, but the strong currents complicated efforts.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial aid of 500,000 rupees (around RM24,500) for each deceased victim’s family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also pledged 200,000 rupees per family from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The tragedy has sparked renewed calls for improved road safety measures near water bodies in the region. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident. - Bernama