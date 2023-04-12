Michelin’s arrival culinary catalyst for local flavours and tourism boost

I AM thrilled about the Michelin Guide coming to Malaysia, and its potential to enhance our local food and tourism.

While some people have expressed concerns, it is essential to focus on the positive aspects, such as Michelin’s openness to various cuisines, which can contribute to making our country a more vibrant and enticing destination.

Recently, Michelin awarded two stars to a local restaurant, one star to four others, and recognised 45 local establishments with the Bib Gourmand distinction.

This shows Michelin’s appreciation for a diverse range of quality food, extending beyond upscale establishments. This presents a fantastic opportunity for our chefs to showcase creativity, irrespective of the type of restaurant, emphasising that innovation is not exclusive to high-end dining experiences.

As Malaysians, we are happy that we can now patronise these local eateries and restaurants that have earned prestigious recognition from the Michelin Guide, even if we cannot afford to travel overseas.

As a food enthusiast, I view Michelin’s arrival as a catalyst for enhancing our food scene, adding a new layer of excitement. The increased variety in our local cuisine has the potential to draw Malaysians and international visitors, contributing to the improvement of our tourism sector.

Critics are right to emphasise the importance of preserving our culture, but Michelin can help by showcasing our diverse cuisine to a broader audience.

Let us seize this opportunity to celebrate our local establishments, emphasising Michelin’s appreciation for all types of food and fostering the growth of our tourism industry.