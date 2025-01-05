Unemployed man arrested on suspicions of murdering shop assistant

IPOH: Police have arrested a man suspected of being involved in the murder of a shop assistant in Simpang, Taiping yesterday.

Taiping district police chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail said the suspect, 40, was apprehended with a machete believed to have been used to stab the victim, 19, in the Aulong area in Taiping at about 11 am today.

“Police received a report about the incident from a member of the public who found the victim lying face-down and covered in blood at 2.55 pm.

“A team from the Taiping district police headquarters (IPD) was dispatched to the scene and managed to arrest the suspect in less than 24 hours,” he said in a statement today, adding that preliminary investigations indicated that the murder was driven by jealousy.

The suspect, who has four prior criminal records tested positive for morphine and will be taken to Taiping Magistrate’s Court for a remand application, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.