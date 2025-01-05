KUCHING: The Sarawak Government is set to launch the Sarawak Sustainability Blueprint 2030 at the end of May, which will serve as a strategic roadmap for the state’s transition to a green economy.

According to the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS), the blueprint will be launched by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The blueprint features 10 strategic thrusts, 48 strategies, and 111 action plans, with targets including the development of 10 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity and achieving a 70 per cent renewable energy mix by 2030.

“Recently finalised by the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak, the blueprint was a key point of discussion during a high-level roundtable session held earlier today at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

“The session, led by the Sarawak Premier along with his delegation, brought together scholars and experts to explore sustainability and green development strategies,“ UKAS said in a statement today.

According to UKAS, the session marked a pivotal step in strengthening academic-policy collaboration, particularly in the area of sustainable growth and climate resilience.

“The dialogue at LSE emphasised partnerships and knowledge exchange to advance the state’s sustainability ambitions, with a shared commitment to balancing economic growth, environmental protection, and social inclusion,” it said.

The event was part of the Premier’s working visit to the United Kingdom, which began on Tuesday.

The statement added that LSE also expressed strong interest in potential collaboration with Sarawak in areas such as forest conservation, financial services, education, and climate change.