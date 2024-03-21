MPs, Senate members must set best example to protect sensitivities related to 3R issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of Parliament (MPs) and the Senate should always set the best example for the people in maintaining unity and protecting sensitivities related to the issue of 3R (royalty, religion and race).

Dewan Negara president Datuk Mutang Tagal (pix) said this could be done by practising the spirit of unity, mutual respect and tolerance, especially when carrying out their responsibilities while debating in the House.

He said this is important because, in the current Internet age, every behaviour and conversation of MPs and Senate members is open or “vulnerable” to every layer of the people in various traditional mass media and new media, regardless of age, race and religion.

“This matter was also decreed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim during the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament. As such, I very much welcome the efforts and commitment of the Honorable Members to unite the community without any prejudice,“ he said.

He said this when speaking at the meeting between him, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar. Also present was Wan Junaidi’s wife, Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi.

In his speech, Mutang also congratulated all MPs and Senate members for retaining their focus and productivity throughout the debates during the Ramadan fasting month.

Meanwhile, Johari said all parties in Parliament, including himself, were ready to face any reprimand and views from the Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri regarding efforts to strengthen the position of the Malaysian Parliament as the country’s highest legislative body.

Mutang said that although Wan Junaidi is no longer the Dewan Negara President, his vast experience in politics and government administration is enough to be shared and facilitated for the development of Parliament and the country, in general.

“With the experience he (Wan Junaidi) has, and combined with the dynamic nature of the Sarawak Premier (Tun Abang Johari Abang Openg), I am confident that many changes will take place in Sarawak to enable it to become the best state in Malaysia,“ he said. -Bernama