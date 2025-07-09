Seoul repatriates six North Koreans rescued at sea in humanitarian move

SEOUL: South Korea has repatriated six North Koreans who were rescued earlier this year after drifting into southern waters. The individuals, found on separate wooden boats in the East Sea and Yellow Sea, expressed their desire to return home, according to Seoul’s unification ministry.

Four of the North Koreans were discovered in May in the East Sea, while the other two were found in the Yellow Sea in March. The ministry stated that all six were returned via the East Sea with their full consent.

“The South Korean government repatriated six North Korean residents today via the East Sea,“ the ministry said in a statement. “With the full consent of all North Korean individuals involved... all six were repatriated together.”

The repatriation was facilitated through the United Nations Command due to severed direct communications between the two Koreas. A North Korean patrol boat appeared at the designated handover point, and the vessel carrying the individuals crossed the Northern Limit Line at 8:56 am, completing the process smoothly.

South Korea’s new president, Lee Jae Myung, has adopted a softer stance toward Pyongyang compared to his predecessor. His administration has halted border loudspeaker broadcasts, which had previously played K-pop and news in response to North Korea’s trash-carrying balloons.

The two Koreas remain technically at war, as the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty. Despite tensions, Seoul maintains a humanitarian approach in such cases. - AFP