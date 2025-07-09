Singapore recruits Malaysian doctors at KLCC with RM385k salary

IN a bold move to strengthen its healthcare workforce, Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) is conducting direct interviews with Malaysian doctors and general practitioners (GPs) at Traders Hotel KLCC, drawing significant attention from the local medical community and netizens alike.

The recruitment effort comes with an attractive package with a starting salary of SGD110,000 (approximately RM385,000) per year, excluding monthly accommodation allowance, insurance, and other benefits, offering what many describe as a golden opportunity to build substantial savings within just two years.

User @dr_amandaelli on Threads highlighted the offer, describing it as an excellent opportunity for doctors to accumulate strong savings before eventually returning home, whether or not they grow homesick.

The move sparked strong reactions online. User @KahirulAqmal posted on X: “There you have it! They’re coming directly to KL just to recruit our doctors.”

Another user, @HKontrak, took a jab at local health authorities with a sarcastic post: “Good luck @KKMPutrajaya @DrDzul.” Supporting the sentiment, user @realshahr added, “If you convert the salary, even nurses could be earning up to RM10,000 per month.”

Meanwhile, user @SaifulA77188378 wrote, “They’ve been doing this for a while. Perhaps our Health Ministry just pretends not to notice. Anyway, congratulations to those who landed a job in Singapore. A golden rain in a foreign country is truly better than a storm of stones in your own.”

The situation has once again sparked worries about Malaysian doctors leaving to work overseas, with some wondering if the government is doing enough to keep them here.