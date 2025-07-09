Portaluppi hopes Fluminense boosts respect for Brazilian coaches

FLUMINENSE manager Renato Portaluppi believes his team’s deep run in the Club World Cup should bring greater respect to Brazilian coaches. Despite a 2-0 semi-final loss to Chelsea, the former striker turned the club from relegation strugglers into tournament contenders in just three months.

Portaluppi, who led Fluminense to the 1995 Rio de Janeiro title as a player, saw fans give the team a hero’s farewell at MetLife Stadium. A vocal critic of foreign coaches dominating Brazilian football, he hopes this performance changes perceptions.

“I hope that not only the rest of the world but Brazil, as well, can look at Brazilian coaches in a different way and appreciate them a little more,“ said Portaluppi, also known as Renato Gaucho. “I have nothing against coaches from other places in the world but people talk a lot about them but pay little attention to Brazilian coaches.”

South American supporters brought vibrant energy to the tournament, with their teams delivering surprising results against European clubs. Portaluppi praised his squad’s effort, promising to maintain momentum for fans back home.

“Our fans are now more excited, they’re happier,“ he said. “They will expect the same performance from us back in Brazil.” - Reuters