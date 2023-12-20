Pita’s political future hinges on media share verdict next month

BANGKOK: Former Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat will learn of his political future next month when the Constitutional Court delivers its verdict on his case involving ownership of shares in a media company.

The Constitutional Court will rule on Jan 24, 2024, on whether Pita violated the rules that prohibit members of parliament from owning shares in media companies.

If found guilty, Pita will lose his MP seat and be banned from politics.

“I was satisfied with the procedures today. I have testified to tell my side of story. I hope I will receive justice,” he told reporters at the court today.

MFP, which was led by 43-year-old Pita, won the most seats in Thailand’s May general election.

However, he failed in his bid to become Thailand’s prime minister when he did not garner enough support in the bicameral parliament during the voting for the prime minister in July.

Pita was suspended as an MP by the Constitutional Court late July after the court accepted a case alleging he was ineligible to run for office because he held shares in a media company when he registered his candidacy for the general election last May 14.

He stepped down as party leader in September. -Bernama