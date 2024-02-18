PM: Press secretaries, corporate communication units play crucial role in countering slander, deception

KUALA LUMPUR: Press secretaries and corporate communication units, as the main government communication machinery, play a crucial role in formulating effective communication strategies and narratives to counteract slander and deception by certain parties, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

He said that this is especially important in rebutting allegations from irresponsible parties that take advantage of the situation to undermine the government's efforts in addressing the people's issues and restoring the dignity of the nation.

“The efforts and approaches taken will not yield immediate results, but what is certain is that the people will benefit in the long run,“ he said in a statement on his Facebook yesterday.

Earlier, he had officiated the closing of the Press Secretaries and Corporate Communication Unit heads retreat in Putrajaya, which is a continuation of the Cabinet Retreat last month.

The Prime Minister said he had high expectations on the performance and operations of the Press Secretaries and Corporate Communication Units, which play a crucial role in disseminating government policies, initiatives, and achievements.

He also expressed confidence that the retreat programme would improve and strengthen the Government's efforts in providing accurate and direct information to the people.

Also present at the two-day retreat, which began yesterday, were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and the Ministry of Communications secretary-general, Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa. -Bernama