PETALING JAYA: PKR vice president Nurul Izzah Anwar has called on the global community to immediately address the escalating assault on justice and democracy in Tunisia.

In a statement, Izzah referred to

the “politically motivated” 22-year prison sentence imposed on Sheikh Rached Ghannouchi, Tunisia’s Speaker of Parliament and leader of the Ennahda Party.

“We must jointly condemn the politically motivated and heinous 22-year prison sentence imposed on Sheikh Rached Ghannouchi who is 83-years-old.

“This verdict, issued amidst Tunisia’s worsening socio-economic crisis, represents a flagrant abuse of judicial power and a deliberate effort to crush dissent and democratic aspirations,” she saidz

Izzah who is also Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief (Mahar) advisor further stressed that the trial in the so-called “Instalingo Case” has been riddled with procedural violations, including the denial of legal representation, baseless charges, and the absence of credible evidence.

“Such actions flagrantly contravene international human rights standards and the principles of due process, revealing a regime determined to silence opposition under the guise of legal proceedings.

“We stand behind Sheikh Rached’s decision to boycott the flawed trial procedures,” she said.

The Tunisian people, she pointed out, who courageously ignited the Arab Spring in 2011, deserve a future rooted in the ideals of their revolution: freedom, dignity, and justice.

“Instead, they face a regression into authoritarianism, where courts are weaponised to punish critics and stifle pluralism.

“These actions not only betray Tunisia’s constitutional commitments but also threaten the fragile progress toward democracy in the region.”

She condemned the politicisation of the Tunisian judiciary and called for the immediate release of all political prisoners unjustly detained.

The global community—including multilateral institutions, human rights organisations, and democratic governments—must demand accountability for these violations and pressure the Tunisian regime to halt its repression, she said.

Izzah said the struggle for democracy in Tunisia is inseparable from the universal fight for human rights and the rule of law.

“When courts become tools of oppression, and dissent is criminalised, the foundations of justice crumble for us all.

“We must together amplify the call for Sheikh Rached’s immediate release without further delay,” she added.