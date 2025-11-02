PETALING JAYA: A couple from China was removed from a plane at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after the duo apparently created a ruckus on board before take-off.

According to The Star, KLIA police chief Assistant Commissioner Azman Shariat said the incident occurred at the KLIA 2 terminal on February 9 (Sunday).

It is learnt that the plane was about to fly to Jieyang, China, when a female passenger started to cause a ruckus.

“The passenger had ‘acted insane’, disturbing other passengers.

“She and her partner were subsequently removed from the plane by security officers,” he said in a statement, yesterday.

Azman said the couple were brought to the police station but failed to cooperate during questioning by acting aggressively.

“The police then requested assistance from the Health Ministry officers and after a check, both were administered sedatives.

“Both were then brought to Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang to undergo a full examination because both were suspected of mental health issues. They were then detained at the ward,” he said, adding that no arrests have been made.

He added both also tested negative for drugs and are currently being hospitalised for additional testing.