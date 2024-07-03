Restructuring of Goodyear operations affects many countries, not just Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The closure of the global tyre manufacturer company, Goodyear’s factory as part of the company’s restructuring has affected 1,200 employees in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, said Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Gombak, revealed that Goodyear shut down its facility in Akron, Ohio, in January 2023.

“This decision was made as Goodyear restructured its operations due to its inability to compete with industry giants such as Michelin, Continental and Bridgestone,“ he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Royal Address in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He noted that Goodyear’s annual reports highlighted the company’s struggles with high cost pressures, prompting them to seek locations with lower operating expenses.

According to reports earlier today, Goodyear announced that after operating for five decades, it will be closing down its factory in Shah Alam starting June 30 this year, citing cost reductions.

The move is expected to affect some 550 employees. - Bernama