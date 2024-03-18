Sabah Customs seize drugs worth more than RM350,000

TAWAU: The Sabah Customs crippled an attempt to smuggle in 10.79 kilogrammes of drugs (methamphetamine) worth RM356,070 through the courier service at Jalan Bakau, here on March 9.

Sabah Zone Customs assistant director Datuk Mohd Nasir Deraman said a team carrying out operations raided a premises between 12 noon to 1pm today and found 10 packagings containing drugs.

“The drugs were hidden among packed foodstuff and placed inside a courier box and labelled as angling items. The courier boxes containing the drugs are believed to have been brought from Kota Kinabalu to Tawau via the land route,“ he told reporters during a media conference, here today.

Meanwhile, the customs also foiled an attempt by a sawmill to export 101 pieces of teak wood via a container to India without a proper permit and using false declaration and seized the items together with the Sabah Forestry Department on Feb 23.

“When containers were screened at the Tawau Port, two of three containers contained suspicious items and did not look like items that were listed up in the Customs declaration form. Upon inspection, one container had 101 teak wood while another container contained 1,514 pieces of teak wood, all worth RM80,322.23.

Following the seizure of the items, Mohd Nasir said the department would be calling up the managers of the courier service company and the sawmill to assist investigations

Mohd Nasir said the department welcomed members of the public to contact the Customs Toll-free number 1-800-88-8855 or any Customs office nearby if they came across illegal activities in their respective areas. He added that the identity of the informers would not be revealed. -Bernama