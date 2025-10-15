Senior student admits scolding Zara Qairina before her death

KOTA KINABALU: A senior student admitted scolding and shouting abusive words at Zara Qairina Mahathir the day before the teenager was found unconscious.

The dormitory head, testifying as the 14th witness at the Coroner’s Court, said she became angry because Zara Qairina denied stealing her Malaysian flag pin.

Lawyer Shahlan Jufri, representing Zara Qairina’s mother, said the witness confirmed Zara Qairina was questioned by several senior students on July 15 about alleged thefts.

The witness stated she only asked about the flag pin, not about other junior students’ missing belongings.

Shahlan said the witness acknowledged allowing a junior student to conduct a spot check on Zara Qairina’s locker and bag.

She confirmed being in the room during the check but did not supervise it directly.

The witness expressed uncertainty about whether the pin was actually found in Zara Qairina’s bag.

According to Shahlan, the witness had written dormitory rules including “Do not swear even if you often hear others swearing”.

Lawyer Joan Goh, representing one teenager involved, said the witness denied hitting Zara Qairina or seeing anyone else hit her.

The witness stated she saw Zara Qairina walk out of the room around 12.30am but didn’t know her destination.

Goh said a resident later informed the witness about seeing Zara Qairina crying in the third-floor toilet.

The witness reportedly remained silent and proceeded to sleep in another room with friends.

Lawyer Azhier Farhan Arisin, representing four teenagers, said the witness claimed no knowledge of events before Zara Qairina was found unconscious.

The witness stated she was only awakened around 4am by a teacher.

Zara Qairina, 13, was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 17 after being found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory.

The inquest proceedings continue tomorrow. – Bernama