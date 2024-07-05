Takiyuddin’s remark ‘if PH wins KKB election’ implies PN’S morale breakdown - Fahmi

HULU SELANGOR: PAS Secretary-General Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s remark “if Pakatan Harapan (PH) wins (the Kuala Kubu Baharu by election)”, suggests a breakdown in the morale and spirit of Perikatan Nasional (PN), said PKR Information chief Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the remark also implies that PN is willing to concede defeat in the KKB by-election on May 11.

“I’ve read the media report regarding the statement from the PAS secretary-general (Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan), who said that ‘if Pakatan Harapan wins (the KKB by-election)’.

“It appears to be a breakdown in spirit and morale inside Perikatan Nasional, as if they are prepared to concede defeat,” said the Communications Minister on TikTok today.

Takiyuddin was reported by the media yesterday as saying that PN would file an election petition if PH wins the KKB seat, alleging misuse of government machinery by PH during the by-election campaign.

The by-election sees a four-cornered fight between Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Independent Nyau Ke Xin.

It is being held following the death of the incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, due to cancer on March 21.