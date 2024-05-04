UMNO Youth chief claims to be held in police custody in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh today claimed that he was being held in police custody at the Kota Kinabalu District Police headquarters (IPD) in Sabah since early this morning.

Through a post on Facebook, he claimed to have been detained despite being scheduled to give his statement to the police at the Dang Wangi IPD here tomorrow.

“Insya-Allah, I will give full cooperation. Please pray that everything will be eased (for me),” he posted.

Muhamad Akmal, however, did not elaborate on the cause of the detention.

He has been among those who have been vocal in the controversial issue involving the sale of socks bearing the word ‘Allah’ recently.