Miyu Yamashita wins Women’s British Open for first major title

Japan’s Miyu Yamashita secured her first major victory at the Women’s British Open, finishing two strokes clear of England’s Charley Hull at Royal Porthcawl. The 24-year-old closed with a two-under par final round, ending the tournament at 11-under par.

Yamashita, who turned 24 a day before her triumph, became the third Japanese woman to win the event after Hinako Shibuno (2019) and Ayako Okamoto (1984). Overwhelmed with emotion, she celebrated with champagne on the 18th green.

“To win such a historic tournament in front of all these amazing fans is such an incredible feeling,“ Yamashita said. “The course is set up to be very difficult but also in brilliant condition. The amount of people supporting me today really pushed me towards the victory.”

Hull and Japan’s Minami Katsu tied for second at nine-under par. Yamashita, whose previous best major finish was a tie for second at the 2024 Women’s PGA Championship, held her nerve despite a shaky third round.

Kim A-lim briefly challenged Yamashita early in the final round, but a series of bogeys derailed her hopes. Hull mounted a late charge with three birdies in four holes but faltered with bogeys on the 16th and 17th.

Yamashita’s victory marks Japan’s fourth major champion in two years, highlighting the country’s rising prominence in women’s golf. - AFP