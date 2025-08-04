Peacekeepers clash with Al-Shabaab over strategic Somali town

MOGADISHU: International peacekeepers are engaged in fierce clashes with Al-Shabaab militants in a bid to reclaim the strategic town of Bariire, the African Union mission in Somalia confirmed on Sunday.

The Al-Qaeda-linked group has seized multiple towns since early 2024, reversing gains made by Somali forces in previous years.

The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) launched a major offensive on Friday to retake Bariire, located approximately 100 kilometres west of Mogadishu.

The town, home to a critical military base, fell to Al-Shabaab in March after Somali troops withdrew, allowing militants to destroy a vital supply route bridge.

AUSSOM refuted Al-Shabaab’s claims of heavy army casualties, stating instead that “50 Al Shabaab militants were killed and many others sustained serious injuries” in recent fighting.

Despite deploying over 10,000 troops, the peacekeeping mission has struggled against Al-Shabaab’s resurgence, which has included deadly attacks on Ugandan soldiers and an attempted strike on Somalia’s president in March. – AFP