At least 27 migrants dead in Yemen shipwreck, over 100 missing

DUBAI: A shipwreck off Yemen’s coast has claimed the lives of at least 27 migrants, with more than 100 others still missing, according to security sources in Abyan province.

The incident highlights the ongoing dangers faced by migrants attempting the perilous journey to Yemen.

“At this stage, the deaths of 27 people are confirmed, their bodies have been recovered,“ one security source said, adding that “searches are ongoing.”

A second source confirmed that 150 people were aboard the vessel, with 27 fatalities reported.

A police source stated that “the boat was heading for the coast of Abyan province,“ noting that “smuggler boats regularly arrive in our region.”

The Abyan security directorate issued a statement confirming a large-scale recovery operation for Ethiopian migrants who drowned while attempting illegal entry.

“Many bodies have been found across various beaches, suggesting that a number of victims are still missing at sea,“ the statement added.

Despite Yemen’s ongoing conflict since 2014, irregular migration persists, particularly from Ethiopia, where ethnic conflicts have driven many to flee.

Migrants often traverse the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a critical trade route between Djibouti and Yemen.

It also serves as a hotspot for human trafficking.

Wealthy Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, host large foreign worker populations from Africa and South Asia.

The UN’s International Organization for Migration reports that tens of thousands of migrants remain stranded in Yemen, facing exploitation and abuse during their journeys. – AFP