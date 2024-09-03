Women empowerment initiatives need to be redoubled - Nancy

PETALING JAYA: Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri wants women empowerment initiatives to be redoubled so that women do not get left behind in facing economic and social challenges.

She said many women face the dilemma of whether to continue their careers or sacrifice by leaving their jobs to fulfill their responsibilities to their families.

“Although women dominate men in universities, only 56.2 percent of the female population are employed, compared to 81.9 percent of men.

“Women in the age group of 30 to 39 are more likely to leave their jobs permanently due to family commitments,“ she said during her speech at the International Women’s Day Celebration 2024, held here yesterday.

Also present at the celebration were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini Ahmad, and Cabinet members.

Nancy said that women aged 60 years old and above constitute the majority of recipients of financial assistance from the government because they do not have economic safety nets.

Furthermore, she said the World Bank reported this week that if all economic barriers for women were removed, the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could increase by as much as 20 percent. - Bernama