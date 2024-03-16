BLESSINGS FOR TRADERS

The Year of the Dragon, which symbolises power, nobility, honor and success, is apparently bringing good luck to food traders and those selling home decorations for the Chinese New Year celebrations. Samantha Liew, 45, who runs a home decoration business, said she did not expect her dragon-themed baskets to be so wellreceived. “This year is the Chinese Year of the Dragon, so many buyers choose dragon-related products as decorations. I didn’t expect my custom-made dragon baskets for Chinese New Year would sell so well. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN