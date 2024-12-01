DISABLED-FRIENDLY PLAN

Some 75% of public facilities in Malaysia are not disabled-friendly compared with Singapore, that has over 95% of pedestrian walkways, taxi stands and bus stops accessible to wheelchair users, senior citizens and people with disabilities (PwD). Petaling Jaya (PJ) Zone 6 city councillor Sakinah Bibi Nagoor said there is still a lot of work to be done before Malaysia can be called a disabled-friendly nation. However, all is not lost. The council has launched numerous initiatives to transform the city in the near future into one that is disabled-friendly. “All PwD deserve to be mobile and to move about just as comfortably as everyone else,” Sakinah told theSun, adding that she understands the challenges as she has a walking disability herself. Sakinah began with initiatives in Taman Megah, which is within her zone. Today, it is possibly one of the most disabled-friendly locations in the city. (Pic) Sakinah inspecting PwD ramps during a walkabout in Taman Megah. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN